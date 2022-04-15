Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker waiting for baby 'miracle' amid 'cut-off age'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying their hardest to welcome a child.

A source close to the couple has told US Weekly that the Blink-182 drummer is 'fully supporting' of Kardashian undergoing IVF treatment and is being her backbone amid the trial times.

"[Kourtney] feels like she’s almost at the cut-off age of having kids, so this is almost like her last chance," a source close to the stars has told American publication Us. "They’re praying for a miracle."

Revealing why the couple's pregnancy journey featured in The Kardashians teaser, the source added: "Her relationship with Travis was filmed so it was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey," the source says.

"They’re very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family but are hoping to have a child together."

Earlier in a leaked video from The Kardashians teaser, the 42-year-old was spotted talking to mother Kris Jenner about her pregnancy ordeal.

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” Kardashian talked about IVF.

“I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” an irritated mother-of-three told the matriarch.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she added. “Literally into menopause.”