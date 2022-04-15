Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting Queen for Netflix’

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of ‘exploiting’ Queen Elizabeth to appease Netflix execs with their secret visit to Windsor while on their way to the Netherlands for Invictus Games.

According to The Daily Mail, royal experts believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only made the ‘top-secret’ detour for ‘clear the air talks’ in order to please American producers of their upcoming documentary.

Speaking to MailOnline, royal biographer Tom Bower slammed Prince Harry and Meghan for visiting the Queen ‘all for their Netflix documentary’ and branded them ‘the Royal Family’s worst traducers’.

Bower was quoted: “The Queen's advisers failed to protect her from being exploited by the Royal Family's worst traducers, while the Sussexes exploited an old, unwell woman to boost their credibility and coffers.”

Not all royal commentators think the same though, with Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, saying that the visit probably made the Queen ‘very happy’.

Steward told The Sun: “It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor…”