Ranbir Kapoor kneels before Alia Bhatt during varmala ceremony: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally tied the knot on Thursday, April 14, in an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.
Although the couple made sure to keep the event away from the prying eyes of social media, photos and videos made their way online and seemingly won the hearts of fans and admirers.
One such video showed the varmala (garland exchange) ceremony between Ranbir and Alia, and instantly went viral among fans of the couple.
In the video, shared by a fan on Instagram, the groomsmen could be seen lifting Ranbir high up while Alia faced difficulty in putting the garland around Ranbir's neck.
It seemed Ranbir did not want to make it a hassle for his ladylove and hence, knelt down before his bride so she could easily put the garland on him.
After the garland exchange, the couple sealed it with a ‘kiss of love’.
Ranbir’s ‘sweet gesture’ towards Alia left everyone in awe and fans could not stop gushing over their dreamy wedding.
One user commented, “RK is the best husband," while another said, “They are so cute.”
