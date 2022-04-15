Queen Elizabeth ‘now useless’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Have books to write’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of putting book deals over Queen Elizabeth who’s allegedly ‘out served her purpose’ to their plans.

This allegation has been made by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

He got candid about it all in his latest interview with Sky News Australia.

There he was quoted saying, “They [Harry and Meghan] weren't able to come to the Abbey in Westminster for commemorative service for the life of Harry's grandfather.”

While speaking of Prince Philip he added, “He gave 70 years of his life to public service, not just to us but to the other Commonwealth countries around the world.”

But “Now, they [Harry and Meghan] couldn't be bothered to show respect to Harry's grandmother, who's on the eve of her 96th birthday because they used her already. She's of no use to them anymore.”

Before concluding he also added, “They're going to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands because, of course, they've got books to write, they've got films to make and they want to be the great virtuous wonder couple helping disabled people play sport.”