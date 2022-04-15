Meghan Markle’s efforts to change Royal Family had her ‘more sinned against’

Meghan Markle’s attempts to change the Royal Family’s 1000-year-old rule book caused her to be ‘more sinned against than sinning’.

This revelation has been made by royal author Tom Quinn during his appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “What happened after the marriage was that I think Meghan found being part of the Royal Family absolutely stultifying because they were not prepared to change at all.”



“They basically said to her, ‘you have to obey our rules and we’re not going to change the rules’,” the author added.

He even backed Meghan and explained how her ‘differences’ were idolized before her marriage, but when she “did try to change things”, she “set herself up perfectly” to receive criticism.

At the end of the day, “All she was really trying to do was trying to say, ‘look, there may be better ways of doing things, we don’t have to do everything in the way that it’s been done for 100 years just because it’s been done for 100 years’. So I think she was to some extent more sinned against than sinning.”