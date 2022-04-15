Ed Sheeran pays heartfelt tribute to late Jamal Edwards with special song

Singer-and-songwriter Ed Sheeran honored his late friend, musician Jamal Edwards by penning and recording a heartfelt song for him following his tragic death at the age of 31.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Shape of You hitmaker has recorded a song and compiled the late music producer’s music to be featured in the video as well.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the Photograph singer, 31, spent Thursday alongside Jamal's friends and family - including his mother Brenda Edwards and sister Tanisha, recording the music video.

Ed was also joined by US musician Russ, actors Rafferty Law and Tom Felton, and rapper Big Narstie.

A source told the media outlet that it was an incredibly emotional affair for Ed and Edward’s friends.

Following Jamal's sudden death after suffering a heart attack in February, the Perfect crooner took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend.

He wrote, "Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for ­anything in return.

"A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is.”