Amber Heard’s ex-assistant hails Johnny Depp as ‘true southern gentleman’: Insider

Johnny Depp has been hailed as a ‘very kind’ man and ‘true gentleman’ by Amber Heard’s ex-assistant Kate James.

The Post sources brought this news to light just recently and according to their findings, Depp was ‘very kind’ and would ‘go out of his way’ to be nice to James’ son.

The insider went on to tell the publication, “James testified under oath her experience working in a troubling, underpaid and abusive work environment during her employment with Ms Heard.”

Before concluding the insider also admitted, “[James] never once saw or heard anything related to allegations of physical violence between the two and, in fact, suffered her own various forms of abuse at the hands of Amber.”