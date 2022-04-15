Daniel Barenboim cancels concerts for health reasons

Legendary conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, 79, has cancelled a series of concerts for health reasons for the second time in just over two months, Berlin´s State Opera said on Thursday.
Argentina-born Barenboim has been acclaimed for a stellar career which saw him begin performing internationally as a pianist aged 10, then become a leading conductor.
He earned further renown when he co-created a foundation and orchestra to promote co-operation among young musicians.
Since 1992 he has been general music director at Berlin´s Staatsoper Unter den Linden.
"Daniel Barenboim is suffering from circulatory problems and is undergoing treatment," a brief statement said.
"He is currently resting at this moment as a precautionary measure the doctors have advised him to cancel his concerts until April 22."
Barenboim had cancelled his concerts in February due to an operation.
