Daniel Barenboim cancels concerts for health reasons

Legendary conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, 79, has cancelled a series of concerts for health reasons for the second time in just over two months, Berlin´s State Opera said on Thursday.



Argentina-born Barenboim has been acclaimed for a stellar career which saw him begin performing internationally as a pianist aged 10, then become a leading conductor.

He earned further renown when he co-created a foundation and orchestra to promote co-operation among young musicians.

Since 1992 he has been general music director at Berlin´s Staatsoper Unter den Linden.

"Daniel Barenboim is suffering from circulatory problems and is undergoing treatment," a brief statement said.

"He is currently resting at this moment as a precautionary measure the doctors have advised him to cancel his concerts until April 22."

Barenboim had cancelled his concerts in February due to an operation.