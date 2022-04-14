Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Festivities conclude without reception

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony, which was attended by their closest friends and family members, concluded on Thursday evening.

Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others appeared on Bhatt and Kapoor's wedding ceremony which took place at his Bandra house Vastu.

Neetu and Riddhima confirmed there is no wedding reception planned.

Speaking to media personnel outside Vastu hours after Ranbir and Alia's wedding, Neetu said, "It's done, it's all done," before adding, "Now you all go and sleep peacefully."

She also thanked the media and asked them to bless Alia and Ranbir. She said, "Aap sab khush rehna aur Alia aur Ranbir ko khushiyaan. Wish them all the best." She said that now everyone can sleep since the wedding is over. "Ho gaya sab kuch. Abhi aap aaraam se so jao (Everything is done. Now you all can sleep in peace)," she was heard saying.



There were speculations that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception will be held on April 16 and April 17, now it looks like there may not be a reception after all. Mom Neetu Kapoor, during her interaction with the media, revealed that there would be no reception.





