Kim Kardashian takes a dig at Debra Messing, says ‘why do you care?’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has responded to actress Debra Messing’s 2021 tweet where she criticized her for hosting an episode of comedy-skit show, the Saturday Night Live.

The fashion mogul, 41, slammed Messing in the premiere episode of her new Hulu series The Kardashians, which went on air on Thursday.

Reacting to Messing’s tweet, the SKIMS founder said, “A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it's like, why do you care?"

"I don't comment to tear people down, especially another female," she added. "If that's what you think, dude, then cool — tune in."

Earlier, in September 2021, right after Kardashian's appearance on SNL as a host was announced, Messing tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosted, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Meanwhile, Kim made an unexpected hit SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9, 2021. She also met her now-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson on the show in which they portrayed Disney couple Jasmin and Aladdin.

Later, The Wrap reported that the episode received the highest rating of the season thus far in the key 18-49 demographic.