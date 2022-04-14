Kate Middleton, Prince William broke strict rule at Queen’s Easter Service





File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William may not mess up often, but if they do, it just so happens to be with cameras present, much like the time they turned up late to Queen Elizabeth’s Easter Church Service in 2018!

According to The Mirror, it is a well-known Easter tradition for the royal family to gather at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor to attend a church service alongside the Queen.

Unlike Christmas church service, however, family members do not turn up altogether, and instead follow a tradition that dictates the senior-most member of the family arrive last.

This means, the Queen is the last to arrive usually, with family lining up outside and waiting until she shows up to follow her inside the church.

However, in 2018, Kate and William were the last to arrive, but not due to their tardiness at last.

Reports soon after suggested that the Cambridges had been stuck in traffic on the M4 on their way to Windsor, with Kate also pregnant with their youngest child, Prince Louis.

When they finally arrived, the service had already started and they had to quietly make an entrance to the chapel.

It is understood that the Queen let the little mishap go, and was soon pictures smiling alongside both Kate and William!