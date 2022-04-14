Johnny Depp’s neighbor claims he didn’t see Amber Heard with physical abuse marks

One of the Johnny Depp’s childhood friends, and neighbor has testified in court that he never saw Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard with any physical abuse marks on her face.

On Wednesday, Isaac Baruch, who testified in court as a witness on day three of the defamation trial between Depp and Heard, described how Ms. Heard told him that the Tourist actor hit her.

He revealed that he later saw a picture on the internet of her bruised face.

Baruch, who has been in friends with Depp since both were teenagers, recalled the alleged incident of physical abuse that Ms. Heard reported in May 2016, and detailed arriving back on the penthouse floor of the couple’s Californian home where he too had an apartment.

As per the Deadline reported, Baruch continued that he asked the actress what happened and she replied “Johnny came by last night, and he got violent.”

Baruch continued, “I asked her did he hit you? and she yeah. ‘He threw a phone at me and hit me.’ And I am looking because I had just seen her two feet away and I am going, ‘Where?'”

He said that Heard put her head out for him to look at her face. “I am looking at the whole thing and I don’t see anything. … I don’t see a cut, bruise, swelling. It’s just Amber’s face.”

He also described that Heard was not wearing makeup.

Depp has sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she refers to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The defamation trial is expected to last for six weeks.