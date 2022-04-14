Ranbir Kapoor carries Alia Bhatt in his arms amidst first public appearance: pics

Ranbir Kapoor appeared absolutely smitten by his gorgeous bride Alia Bhatt as the newly-wed couple recently made their first public appearance right after taking their vows on April 14.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was only attended by the lovebirds’ close friends and family members.

However, right after their seven pheras, Alia and Ranbir stepped out to greet the Indian media as a married couple.

The two left the onlookers swooning with their glamourous appearance, thanks to gorgeous ivory-gold outfits by Sabyasachi.

As per the pictures shared by Indian media, Ranbir walked toward the reporters hand-in-hand with Alia before carrying his ladylove in his arms.

The couple also shook a leg to celebrate the start of their new journey as Mr and Mrs Kapoor.



