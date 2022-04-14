Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji had a heartwarming reaction on seeing Alia-Ranbir as bride & groom

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now husband and wife after officially tying the knot on Thursday evening in a traditional Punjabi style wedding.

As per reports, famed Bollywood directors and close friends of bride and groom, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, could not hold back tears after seeing the couple all dressed up for their big day.

"Apparently, Karan always dreamt of this day when he would give away Alia, who he considers his daughter as a bride, and this was the moment the four of them got emotional,” an eye-witness told India Today.

The source added, “As soon as Ayan and Karan arrived, they rushed to meet Alia and gave her a hug. Ayan got extremely emotional seeing Alia dressed up as the bride and Karan hugged all of them.”

“Ayan was later spotted in a long conversation with Ranbir's father-in law Mahesh Bhatt," the insider concluded.

The lovebirds exchanged vows before they took pheras at Ranbir’s residence Vastu today.

Another report by Pinkvilla claims that the newlyweds had a peach themed wedding and Alia wore a beautiful outfit by famed Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.

Alia and Ranbir will also be making their first public appearance as a married couple at around 7PM today, as per sources.