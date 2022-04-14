Kareena Kapoor steals spotlight at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s glamorous appearance at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding on April 14 stole the spotlight.

The power of Bollywood turned heads with their fashion A-game for the much-awaited nuptial ceremony, held at the groom's residence Vastu, Mumbai.

To shower blessings over her cousin, Bebo arrived at Ranbir’s big day hand-in-hand with hubby as she stole the paparazzi’s attention.

The Heroine actor chose to drape a gorgeous pink saree by Bollywood's favourite designer – Manish Malhotra and paired her outfit with traditional jewellery.

Saif, on the other hand, flaunted his handsomeness in a white and pink traditional outfit that went well with his wife's breathtakingly stunning look for the day.

