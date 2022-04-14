Ben Affleck’s dad finds out about son’s engagement to Jennifer Lopez on internet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent engagement came as a surprise to the Justice League star’s father Timothy Affleck who hasn’t talked to the couple for ages.

During his conversation with The Sun, Timothy shared that he had no idea about the celebrity couple’s big turn in their relationship.

“I haven't talked to them in ages, but if everything one reads on the internet is true, they're having a good time together,” he shared.

“He's quite busy with all of his newfound activities. He's been working a lot, which no one seems to care about. They care about romance,” he added.

“I haven’t been in touch recently, but we write periodically so it’s ok. I saw my grandkids a few months back,” Timothy spilt to the outlet.

Gushing over his daughter-in-law-to-be, Timothy said that he met with JLo when she first dated Ben.

“There's a lot I admire about her, she's quite a special woman,” he said.

“What I like most about her is that she did it all herself, she brought herself up on so many different levels, she’s very talented.

“She’s a hard worker and I admire that. I think she deserves everything she gets.”