Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refused official welcome by Dutch royals

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be welcomed in the Netherlands by the Dutch royal family as they visit the country over the weekend for Invictus Games, reported IB Times.

According to reports, there were expectations that the Dutch royal family will extend their services for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they visit the Hague from April 16 to 22 for Harry’s Invictus Games, however, that is not to be.

In addition to not getting a royal welcome in the Netherlands, Prince Harry and Meghan will reportedly also not be given the chance to hold audience with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

They will also not be offered residence at the royal residence, while visiting members of the British royal family are usually given that honour.

They could, however, be seen ‘hitching’ a ride with the Dutch royals who will reportedly attend the opening and closing of the games, according to Dutch royal biographer Moniek Bloks.

The snub comes in view of the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in 2020 and have since relocated to the US.



