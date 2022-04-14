Queen Elizabeth braces as Jamaica set to severe ties from British Crown

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly on alert as Jamaica has announced that it will be putting forward its own candidate for the election of the next Commonwealth- Secretary General, reported Express UK.

Kamina Johnson-Smith, who met Prince William and Kate during their recent tour of the Caribbean, announced this week that she will be challenging Baroness Scotland of Asthal for the post.

The announcement comes just weeks after Jamaica made it clear that it wants to severe its ties to the monarch during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s March visit.

During the tour, the country’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said, “We are moving on.” He is now expected run in the upcoming elections for the Commonwealth- Secretary General.

PM Holness endorsed Johnson-Smith’s announcement, saying that she would “bring a wealth of experience to the position and is committed to international public service.”



