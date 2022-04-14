Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to make first public appearance today as married couple: reports

The most awaited wedding of Bollywood lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is here as the couple will tie the knot today at the groom’s residence Vastu.

As per reports, the duo will get married around 3 PM in presence of close friends and family members.

Even though the bride and groom along with their family members were tight lipped about the wedding festivities till now, it is being reported that the couple will finally make a public appearance today.

The newlyweds will step out of their house at around 7 PM as husband and wife, according to a report by India Today.

Guests have started arriving on the wedding venue as Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister Pooja Bhatt were papped outside Vastu.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayyan Mukherjee, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were also spotted arriving for the event.

Shweta Bachchan, husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nand will also be attending the wedding.