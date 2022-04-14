Prince Harry, Google alliance aims to help consumers make 'better choices'

Prince Harry non-profit organisation Travalyst is promoting sustainable travel with Google.

The Duke of Sussex launched the firm, bringing together TripAdvisor, Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Visa on board. The alliance was joined by Google in 2021.

After joining Prince Harry, the tech giant began displaying carbon emissions estimates for searches made on Google Flights. The organisation then revealed that is was working with the Duke of Sussex to develop an open model for calculating carbon emissions from air travel.

Now on Wednesday, Google published a free “Travel Impact Model” for emissions estimates that further details the Travalyst framework.

Travalyst CEO Sally Davey says the scheme will help consumers to “make better choices” while they could steer clear of “complicated information”.

She added: “By delivering clear and consistent tools for collecting and reporting airline data, we are helping travellers and the industry to make more informed — and lower-emitting — air travel choices.

“It is hugely significant that our partners have reached an agreement on this framework and will be using the same data across all of their platforms”.