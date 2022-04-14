Megan Fox ignores MGK on red carpet, fans speculate 'trouble in paradise'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly tense video is making headlines on the internet.

The couple was caught at odds at the red carpet of Daily Front Row Awards where Megan, visibly snubbed her beau as he leaned in to smooch her neck.

The awkward moment is now going viral on the internet.

In the clip, the Transformers actress is spotted in a serious look as MGK stood behind her smiling. As soon as the singer put his arm around her waist, she turned away and dodged his kiss.

The diva kept her expressions straight as she created an oops moment in public. MGK then smiled and stepped back in embarrasment.

