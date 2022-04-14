Justin Timberlake reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Announcement: ‘Go Away’

File Footage

Justin Timberlake angrily reacted towards the photographer when he was asked about his views on ex-girlfriend Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement.

The She Likes the Rain singer waved off the paparazzo when he asked, “Hey, what’s up, Justin? How you doing? Britney Spears just announced that she’s pregnant with her third baby.”

The 42-year-old singer shouted, “Stop! Go away,” to the photographer as a reaction.

The Toxic singer announced that she is expecting a baby with partner Sam Asghari in a social media post on Monday.

Earlier, the 40-year-old mother of two had bashed Timberlake for using her name to profit his work when she was facing hardships in her now-deleted social media post.

In the message, she had written that she got a calling from Jesus about those who betrayed her in last 2 decades.

Even though the singer did not mention Timberlake’s name, it was quite evident to fans who she was talking about.

Spears had written, “Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty!!!!”

She dated the 41-year-old singer from 1999 until 2002. It was rumoured then that Britney had cheated on her boyfriend, causing their split.

Timberlake even featured a Britney lookalike in one of his music video in 2002 titled, Cry Me A River, to use the situation for his own gain.



