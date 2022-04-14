Johnny Depp’s life ‘feeling wrecked’ by lengthy legal dispute against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s friend of over 40 years, Issac Baruch has stepped forward to testify on the actor’s behalf after lengthy legal proceedings left him ‘tired’ and exhausted.

He began by dubbing the proceedings ‘long and drawn-out’ and even admitted that he feels Heard needs to “take responsibility, heal and move on.”

According to Metro, he was quoted saying, “It’s not right what she did and what happened for so many people to get affected from this, it’s insane how this happened.”

Depp’s pal even went so far as to say that he saw Heard the following morning, without any makeup, and saw no hints of bruising, redness or swelling on her face, after the Washington Post article.

“I’ve seen her (with) no make-up… with make-up, glammed-out… for three-and-a-half years I’ve seen her in different forms,” he told the court.

“She puts her head out, and I’m looking… I inspect her face… I’m looking at the whole thing and I don’t see anything… I don’t see a cut, a bruise, swelling, redness.”