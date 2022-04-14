Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West ‘wants to quit everything’ to ‘be my stylist’

The Kardashians premiere has offered fans a deeper look into the dynamic between Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West.

One of the most riveting revelations is that Kanye wants to ‘completely quit everything,’ for a job as Kim Kardashian’s personal stylist.

The Hulu special revealed that Kanye not only helped Kim brush up on her jokes for SNL but is also just as obsessed now with dressing her up.

Kim even told Khloe and Kourtney that Kanye “says he wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

Khloe appeared rather amused and quipped in response, “I think he should do a little music, a little Adidas designing, and then he can do that on the side.”

Later on in the confessional Kim offered more insight into her claim and admitted that Kanye’s been serious about offering her fashion tips over the years.

“Kanye has always dressed me, he’s always styled me,” she even went as far as to admit.

“In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he’ll send me so many reference pictures so that’s always really been our thing.”

Even though “there’s also a side of me that wants total independence, too.” At the same time, however, “I just want the outfits lined up in my room — I’m a robot. I will operate as such.”