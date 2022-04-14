Sandra Bullock ‘underappreciated’ attitude to romance content made for women: ‘Disparaging!’

Sandra Bullock addresses the heartbreaking notion of every female-centric piece of content being ‘undervalued and underappreciated’.

The actress spoke of the dismissive attitude people have towards such content during a promotional tour.

The conversation arose when Bullock spoke of one scene in her film, The Lost City, where she, herself branded a romantic book as ‘shlock’ or inferior.

According to the PA news agency, “You know, it’s hard to respect [something] when everything coming at it is disparaging. And then you have to look at the source of why is it being talked about or thought of in that way, and if you really get down to why – it’s heartbreaking.”

“It’s heartbreaking because you’re a woman. And you’re thought of as less than, and you’re thought of as whatever your needs are, the things that bring you joy or escapism, are not valuable. And that’s a hard pill to swallow.”

She even praised her co-star Channing Tatum for his amazing delivery before concluding, “So it was really powerful, and especially how he said it. It was so genuine and full of love, saying, “All these millions of people, you’re bringing them joy? Why are you being disparaging towards their joy, their happiness, so it takes it out of yourself?”’