Prince Andrew could write his own memoir if he's 'backed into a corner and needs money'

Prince Andrew could write his own memoir if he is “backed into a corner and needs money”, according to a royal expert.

There are speculations that the Duke of York could follow Prince Harry’s footsteps, and is considering his own book release.

Royal author Phil Dampier told MailOnline: “If he is backed into a corner and needs money who knows?

“After all, Prince Charles co-operated with the Jonathan Dimbleby biography of him to get his message across, Diana was behind Andrew Morton’s book and Fergie of course has written several"

Earlier this year, Prince Harry announced he was writing a memoir, scheduled to be released by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

The Duke of Sussex is using this opportunity to tell his side of the story about his childhood, time in the military, and decision to step back from his official duties.

Experts claim Harry's book may worsen his relationship with the royal family as there are rumours that the Duke of Sussex may took a dig at Camilla in his upcoming book. While, some royal experts think that Prince Andrew could also write his own memoir if he needs money.