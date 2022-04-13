Rihanna opens up on motherhood, upgrading pregnancy outfits

Rihanna, who is going to be a mother for the first time continues to slay the maternity style looks with her chic sartorial choices.

The singer and business mogul revealed in January that she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

Since the news broke, Rihanna has continued to slay her maternity fashion looks with the most iconic and bold outfits to date.

Amid all, the Umbrella singer dished out her unique fashion choices on her road to parenthood and other habits common among expectant mothers.



In her Vogue cover story, the 34-year-old singer shared details about her pregnancy journey.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'” she explained. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

While talking about displaying her expanding baby belly Rihanna expressed: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Meanwhile, Rocky's ladylove stated that she is ready to be a mother despite not having planned for it, the singer revealed that she is afraid of developing Postpartum depression. The health problem is a type of mood disorder related to delivery that can be hazardous or life-threatening and can linger for several months.

“Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me,” the singer said, opening up about her fears.