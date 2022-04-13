Rihanna admits she has a fear of postpartum depression

File Footage

Rihanna recently admitted her biggest fear after giving birth in a latest interview.

The Diamonds singer talked about postpartum depression and revealed that her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky was unplanned in an interview with Vogue.

The singer while discussing her pregnancy journey told the outlet, “I wouldn't say planning. But certainly not planning against it.”

“I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of (expletive),” Rihanna added. “We just had fun.”

The 34-year-old singer continued, “And then it was just there on the test. I didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began.”

She was then asked about her biggest fear post pregnancy to which the singer replied, “Postpartum depression. Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

The couple announced in January that their baby is on-the-way by unveiling the gorgeous pictures of them taking stroll on New York streets as Rihanna showed off her blossoming baby bump.



