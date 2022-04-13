Prince Harry to get ‘adequate’ security in Netherlands: Ex-head of royal protection

File Footage





Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games is expected to have adequate security measures in place, according to the ex-head of royal protection.

Dai Davies, the former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard, said that the safety of Prince Harry will be looked after by his own security team and he is also expected to receive VIP status protection by Dutch authorities, reported The Independent.

According to Davies: “The truth is I have no doubt that he will be protected, whether he takes his own team or whether the Dutch authorities give him some kind of VIP status.”

He added: “The truth is, if there’s a risk both countries – ours and the Netherlands – have sophisticated systems of determining risk. This country has determined he is no longer at risk.”

That may or may not be true, but people far better qualified than I am now can make that decision and they never make it lightly.”

Davies also shed light on whether the Dutch police will be involved in Harry’s security, saying: “It depends on the risk assessment.”

“The Ministry of Defence is involved in looking after royals in the Netherlands, and while there is a royal protection squad, it is not as big or as experienced as the UK’s squad,” Davies shared.

He went on to state: “But they’re very competent people, the Dutch, and I would have every faith that they would do their best.”

Harry, who will be visiting The Hague with wife Meghan Markle from April 16-April 22 for the Invictus Games, earlier expressed safety concerns in the UK and refused to visit for his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial in March.