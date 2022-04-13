Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding car inspired David Beckham’s gift for Brooklyn

File Footage

David Beckham’s stylish wedding gift for his son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz seems to have directly been inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding ride!

According to Hello magazine, David settled on a uniquely gorgeous vintage car for his eldest son, gifting him and Nicola a 1954 Jaguar XK140 Open Two-Seater.

The stylish car was made even more priceless by car restoration company Lunaz, which turned the ride into a completely electric motor.

Interestingly, the car seems to mirror a memorable moment from Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding; the Duke of Sussex drove his new bride off to their evening reception in a one-off Jaguar E-Type car.

Harry’s ride was also said to have completely electrified before he drove Meghan around in it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice of car not only inspired David's wedding present for his son Brooklyn, but also seems to be the reason behind him being one of the investors backing Lunaz!




