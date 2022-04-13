LHC rejects plea to hold elections before April 16

A file photo of the Lahore High Court. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday ordered Punjab Assembly deputy speaker to conduct election for Punjab chief minister's office on April 16, rejecting the plea to hold the election for before April 16.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti announced the decision today after he had reserved the verdict on petitions filed for holding the election of the Punjab chief minister a day earlier.

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz — a contender for the CM's post — had filed a plea in the LHC for holding early elections, while Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari had moved the court for the revocation of the deputy speaker's powers

