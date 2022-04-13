IHC orders immediate removal of Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar’s names from ECL

The Islamabad High Court. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Expressing its annoyance over non-compliance with the court’s judgment, the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of two key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan — Shahbaz Gill and Mirza Shahzad Akbar — from the exit control list (ECL).

A day earlier, the IHC had suspended an order of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to add former prime minister Imran Khan's six aides to the no-fly list soon after the removal of the PTI government.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah made the judgment while hearing petitions filed by the PTI leaders, seeking the removal of their names from the no-fly list.

Justice Athar Minallah ordered that FIA director general (DG) to refrain from harassing anyone, ordering the agency to remove the names of PTI leaders from the stop list immediately.

FIA had placed the names of key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan, including PM's former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-special assistant to PM on political communication Shahbaz Gill, ex-adviser to PM on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar, Punjab Director-General Gohar Nafees, and FIA's Punjab Zone DG Mohammad Rizwan on the ECL.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the law director informed the court that he had received a request from the FIA Islamabad zone on April 8, indicating an extraordinary situation in the country.

At this, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired if martial law had been imposed in the country.

Meanwhile, the FIA official maintained that two separate inquiries had been registered. The court inquired if a new FIA has replaced the old one, noting that the agency regularly attends this court.

"This is a serious matter. The court will never allow action based on vengeance," IHC CJ Minallah remarked.

Meanwhile, the petitioners' counsel informed the court that the authorities didn't comply with judicial orders as Gill and Akbar's names are still on the stop list.

The court reprimanded the FIA official, asking when the agency became independent enough to launch an inquiry against government officials.

At this, the FIA official said that they received the court's orders late, adding that the concerned officials had gone to offer Taraweeh prayers when the judgment was received.

The FIA officials assured the court that they will fully comply with its orders.

Meanwhile, the judge sought a report from the FIA DG and secretary interior ministry in this regard and adjourned the hearing till April 18.