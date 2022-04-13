Prince Harry, Meghan Markle missed MAJOR makeup chance with Lilibet christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could mend royal rift if they returned to UK for Lilibet Diana's christening.

Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel predicts the event could have helped the Sussexes regain strength in their ties with the estranged.

Mr Sean said: "One of the biggest sticking points, I've been told by a very good source, was that if the problem of the christening between the Royal Family could have been resolved so that his daughter Lili Diana could have been christened over here in the United Kingdom"

He noted that the christening could have taken place at "Saint George's chapel in Windsor" where the two got married.

"Things would have had a whole different perspective", claims the royal expert.

He added: "According to that source, Harry felt he was sort of being wheeled out for family events but whenever he needed something, it simply wasn't there".

Earlier, Mr Sean shared that Prince William "put his foot down" against Harry and Meghan holding Lili's christening in the UK.

"According to a very good source, Prince William was the one who basically said 'no, we don't think this is going to work,' it wasn't a particularly good idea," he said.