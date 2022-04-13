Ayan Mukerji showers love on soon-to-be married Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Aced director Ayan Mukerji shared a heart-warming tribute for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ahead of their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director dropped a sneak peek from the couple’s upcoming film Brahmastra’s song Kesariya as the special gift for the lovebirds.

The dreamy song sent the internet into meltdown as it features the soon-to-be bride and groom romancing each other.

A text in the video says, “Team Brahmastra wishes our lead couple all the love and light!”

Ayan penned a heartfelt note for the duo in the caption, “For Ranbir and For Alia!”

“And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!” he added.

The 38-year-old director continued, “We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!”

“Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever,” he concluded his wish.

Reacting to the post, the bride-to-be Alia dropped heart emojis in the comment section and wrote, "Captionnnn" with crying and heart eye emoticons.



Alia and Ranbir wedding festivities have begun from today as celebrities have started to gather up at Ranbir’s home, Vastu.