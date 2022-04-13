Prince Harry ‘already regrets’ Prince Philip memorial day snub: ‘Didn’t foresee backlash’

Prince Harry is already feeling ‘heartbroken’ as the regret of memorial snub starts sinking in
This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean on his personal YouTube account.
He began by admitting, "According to a good source, Prince Harry does have regret.”
“I think its more to do with the fact that he never foresaw, can you believe this, the backlash [from not attending].”
He also added, “It doesn't take a bulb moment to work it out, does it, this is a huge event in the history of the Royal Family.”
“More importantly, this is a person [Prince Philip] that allegedly means something to you.”
