Queen ‘heartbroken ‘by Prince Harry, Markle’s ‘publicity-hungry’ antics

Queen Elizabeth reportedly felt ‘utterly heartbroken’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after their ‘publicity-hungry’ antics.

This claim has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator, Angela Levin.

She was quoted telling The Sun, “I think the royal family are deeply hurt, but that’s precisely what they must want, otherwise, they wouldn’t act like that.”

“We saw the queen, you can’t help but feel desperately sorry for her, she would have loved to have Harry there for the day,” she admitted.

“Meghan is going because they’re doing the next Netflix documentary. They’re going with cameras, and she wouldn’t want to miss out on the publicity.”

“It’s such snub, you cannot believe that Harry is the same person as he was in 2018 when I met him. It looks as if he’s been somewhat brainwashed to hate his family.”