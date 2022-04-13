Khloe Kardashian discloses ‘special soulmate’ who changed her life forever

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a heartfelt birthday note for her daughter True, who turns four on Tuesday.



The Good American co-founder threw True a lavish party reportedly also attended by Tristan Thompson despite strained relationship with his ex girlfriend.

Sharing photos with True from the birthday bash on Instagram, Khloe said, “I blinked and you are 4!”

“Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True.

“My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate,” Khloe concluded.

Tristan Thompson was the first to react to Khloe’s post and showered love on it.