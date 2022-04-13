Amber Heard branded Johnny Depp ‘old fat man with no style’, sister testifies

Johnny Depp’s sister Christi Dembrowski takes the stand in the $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard.

Despite the trial only being two days in, a lot of shocking revelations have been by both parties, but one harrowing account of alleged verbal abuse has been shared by Depp’s sister.

She testified to the court, admitting that Amber Heard once called her brother “an old fat man” after realizing Dior wanted to work with him.

According to the New York Post Amber once questioned the collaboration and claimed, “Dior, why would Dior want to do business with you? They’re about class and style, and you don’t have style.”

His sister and manager would even book an extra hotel room ‘just in case’ the duo fought and when it came time to get married she admits, “I actually tried to talk him into talking waiting a bit longer.”

During the course of the trial, she was quoted saying, “I believe there is a negative effect on anyone’s career when there are accusations as there have been.”

“Personally, I know he doesn’t want people to feel … that he could ever be that type of person, which he isn’t.”

“The part that bothers him the most” is that allegations of abuse tend to “trickle down to his children.”