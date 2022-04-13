Kim Kardashian threatens to ‘burn’ Ray J’s old management team ‘to the ground’

Kim Kardashian threatens to burn Ray J’s old team ‘to the ground’ if any new footage leaks.

Kim’s past seems to haunt her everywhere she goes, and it has not failed to reach episode one of the new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

In the brand new episode, Kim spoke of the chances of another tape leaking and issued a threatening admission, saying, “I'm not gonna go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time.”

“I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the [expletive] ground,” she also added.

Even though the star is “99.9%” sure there is no more footage, “"What if I was [expletive] sleeping?”

Before concluding, she also confessed that the tape has been ‘held’ over her head for nearly 20 years and brands it a ‘mistake’.

Even though “It's embarrassing for that to be out there, but it's not the most scandalous thing and I'm not gonna be made to feel that way. I'm just human.”