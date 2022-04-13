Kim Kardashian still feels about Kanye West, says 'we have so much love for each other'

American TV personality Kim Kardashian has shared her true feelings for her ex-husband Kanye West in new interview, saying she wants the father of her kids to be happy.



“I just want him to be happy," the mom-of -four shared her feelings during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch.



Kim added: “Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that.”

She went on to admit: “We have so much love for each other, we really do. We’re always family.”

“I have so much love and respect for him and who he’s been in my life and what he’s brought to me and our amazing kids. He’s changed my life,” she said during Tuesday’s podcast.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce, and then we started talking again,” Kim Kardashian shared.