Pete Davidson offered his phone number to Kim Kardashian at a big fashion event

Kim Kardashian, an American TV personality and socialite, has finally talked about how her relationship with Pete Davidson began.



The reality TV star, 41, revealed that the comedian offered his phone number to her at Met Gala. Kim said she could not reach her phone but he walked off to mingle with others.

During an episode of the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, she told host Amanda Hirsch that they had chatted at New York City's Met Gala in September but had not yet exchanged numbers.



'I knew him and even saw him at The Met. His story is that he was like, you know, had been asking around for my number a little bit and everyone, like, wasn't really sure, like, you know, is she going through a divorce?' said Kim.

And they only spent time together the day she appeared on Saturday Night Live where she felt a 'zing' during their 'stage kiss' for the Aladdin skit.

The star, 41, also shared that they had a 'chill' first date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles some time after SNL.

As far as that date at Knott's Berry Farm, she said she was not ready to go public with Davidson yet as they wanted to get to know each other better first.

'And so he just gave me good advice and he was like, "Hey, take my number. If you, if you need anything." And I couldn't get in my phone with the gloves. And I was like, "Oh, I have gloves. And I can't." He was like, alright cool. And he, like walked away, but I was going to be like, "Oh, but take my," you know, and then, but it was like, no.'



She said they did not 'connect' until the day she hosted SNL on October 9.

'He was like the one cast member that wouldn't sign off to be filmed [for The Kardashians]. And he wasn't there until just the day of. So I didn't see him all week during rehearsals,' she noted.