Kardashians’ absence from Khloe’s daughter’s birthday bash leaves fans in shock

Khloe Kardashian’s lavish, cat-themed party for daughter True Thompson’s fourth birthday grabbed massive attention online.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she has snubbed several key family members from True's fourth birthday bash’s guest list.

The fashion mogul shared some snippets and pictures of her daughter enjoying her special day on her Instagram handle as well.

From the shared pictures, fans spotted that True’s father Tristan Thompson was missing from the party.

The basketball player, who has an on-off relationship with Khloe due to multiple cheating allegations, was playing a basketball game at the time of his daughter's party.

However, Tristan’s son Prince, five, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, was seen celebrating with his younger sibling.

Other young guests at the extravagant party included True's cousins, including Kim Kardashian's kids North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm and Kylie Jenner's oldest daughter Stormi.

While Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, attended True’s birthday bash, fans noticed that Caitlyn wasn't invited to her step-granddaughter's birthday.

Khloe's brother Rob, 35, was also missing from photos and videos of True's lavish bash posted on social media.