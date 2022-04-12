'Glee 'star Amber Riley and fiancé Desean Black part ways- spills source

Amber Riley has announced her split from her fiancé Desean Black- sources.



The Glee star, 36, has broken up with her fiancé Desean Black, a representative for Riley confirmed to E! News, noting, "They ask for privacy during this time."

While promoting her new Lifetime Original Movie Single Black Female last month, Riley visited the Nice & Neat podcast and explained that she and Black were no longer an item.

"I am a single Black female. I am, I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie," she said on the podcast, referring to the TV movie that is inspired by 1992's stalker film Single White Female.

Explaining that the breakup was "amicable," Riley added, "I wish him the best."

"I don't have anything horrible or bad to say," she continued.

The pair got engaged in 2019, with Riley telling followers at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post, "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black," she continued. "I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! What God has joined together, let no man separate. #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."