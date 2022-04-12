Five arrested for mocking security institutions on social media: sources

At least five people have been arrested for mocking security institutions on social media. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested at least five people for mocking security institutions on social media in different cities, said well-placed sources.

In light of the directions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the FIA launched a crackdown on the people involved in the recent drive against security institutions on social media. The drive against the security institutions began with the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister. The detentions were made in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, said the sources.

Meanwhile, PTI’s leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry warned the government against social media and political rivals.

He maintained that the political crisis is worsening in the country as 135 MNAs have tendered their resignations. “The Parliament has lost its importance and the only solution to avoid clash is new elections,” said Chaudhry.

‘Harassment of PTI social media team’

After the FIA’s crackdown, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema telephoned Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and condemned the “harassment” of PTI’s social media team by the FIA.

He asked the Punjab CM to probe into the raid by the FIA. He maintained that the government is using tactics to harass political rivals. Referring to the protests of PTI’s workers, he said people posed their trust in the leadership of Imran Khan by taking out rallies.

In Gujranwala, the FIA has prepared a list of 16 social media users and teams will be formed to arrest them, sources close to the matter said, adding that cases will be registered against them under the anti-terrorism act.

