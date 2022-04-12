Inside Victoria Beckham’s inspiration for mother of the groom dress

Victoria Beckham’s gorgeous dress at the star-studded event of son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz has become the talk of the town with fashionistas can’t stop gushing over one of the most stylish appearances at the extravaganza ceremony held in Miami.

The Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer took the charge of stealing the spotlight with her self-designed outfit that will go down in the history as one of the classiest mother-of-the-groom dresses.

The mum-of-four went for a slinky silver gown for her firstborn’s special day and brought style to the plain garment with gorgeous lace patterns across the bodice. The silver dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, adding glamour to the 47-year-old singe’s look.

The ‘proud mum’ looked breath-taking in a chick messy bun and gold diamond jewellery pieces.

The dress, boasting of 40’s Hollywood element was reportedly inspired by nature as Vogue shared, “The fabric was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night.”

The magazine that exclusively covered the wedding also added, “Developed exclusively by one of Beckham’s favourite Como mills, the effect is metallic, almost liquid-like, and completely head-turning.”

“Three French laces cut meticulously by hand and embroidered onto the shimmering fabric only added to the arresting effect,” it added.