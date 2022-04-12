Bangladesh bowler fined for throwing ball at S Africa batter

Bangladeshi pacer Khaled Ahmed. — AFP/File

DHAKA: Bangladesh pace bowler Khaled Ahmed has been fined for throwing a ball at a South African batsman during the second Test in Gqeberha, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 95th over of South Africa's first innings on Saturday when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Khaled.

The bowler then threw it towards Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove, the ICC said.

The fine accounts for 15% of Khaled's match fee.

Khaled admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding the need for a formal hearing, the ICC said.

The hosts won the Test by 332 runs inside four days for a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Khaled was one of the very few shining lights for Bangladesh in South Africa, picking up eight wickets across the two Tests at an average of 32.87.