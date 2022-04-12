Prince Harry and Prince William ‘in a very bad place’, says royal source

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly in a ‘very bad’ place with each other, with the previously-close brothers now stuck in an unending rift, said a royal source.
Royal author Tina Brown told The Telegraph that a source close to the two princes shared that the brothers virtually have ‘nothing’ going on right now because of how bad things are between them.
Brown was reportedly told by a royal source that “the relationship between the siblings is very bad” and “there's absolutely nothing going on between them at the moment.”
It is said that Prince Harry and William’s relationship took a turn for the worse in 2020 when the Duke of Sussex decided to step back from his role as a senior royal and relocated to the US with wife Meghan Markle.
