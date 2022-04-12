Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Canada to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Canada in May to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Heir to British throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada in May, where they will meet communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa and Northwest Territories.



According to their office Clarence House, “To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May.”

The Prince and The Duchess are looking forward to returning to Canada following their last visit in 2017.

During the past visit with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince said: “It is, as always, a special joy to be back in Canada again - a place that is very dear to us both. We are always made to feel so much at home in Canada and are greatly touched by the warmth of your welcome.”

Their Royal Highnesses have links with a number of Canadian charities and military affiliations.

The Royal Family has a close relationship with Canada - The Prince of Wales first visited in 1970 and Canada is the most visited country by The Queen during her reign.