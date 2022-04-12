Brooklyn Beckham makes NEW NAME Instagram official after wedding: See Photo

Brooklyn Beckham is debuting his new name!

The 23-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has made his new name Instagram official, a day after tying the knot with ladylove Nicola Peltz.

The budding chef now goes by 'brooklynpeltzbeckham' on the social media site, contributing to his wife's legacy.

“Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her,” a source earlier told The Sun.

Brooklyn in the past, has paid ode to Nicola with his love for tattoos. The 23-year-old has inked Nicola's eyes and a note from her on his back.

Not to forget, the love birds also wear each other's gold-plated wisdom teeth.

“My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is very bizarre, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his,” Nicola shared in 2021.

The duo, who tied the knot on April 9 in Miami, announced their engagement in 2020.