Kourtney Kardashian hateful message to Scott Disick after mocked Travis Barker love

Kourtney Kardashian is upset with Scott Disick for texting ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and commenting on now-husband Travis Barker.

In the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the mother-of-three reveals that Scott texted her to ask for an apology after coming on her PDA with Travis Barker.

"I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes. I was like, 'That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend,'" she said.

Talking about the text message, the Poosh founder added: "He was asking if he could apologise to Travis and then I wrote him saying this is despicable," she said.

Kourt said in a confessional: "For so many years Scott's always gotten away with bad behavior and still been invited. I don't think that's going to continue."

"Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don't want it to be negative," she added.

"I will continue to live my life and pretend no one is watching," she added.

Scott reached out to Younes during Kourtney's 2021 Italy trip with Barker, commenting about how the reality TV star is portraying herself in public.

"Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott wrote to which Younes replied: "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."